Covid-19 crisis: Relief for MSME promoters under debt scheme likely

The Centre is planning to make procedural changes in the stressed asset guarantee plan for small businesses to make it more popular. With this, promoters may not need to take risk in their personal capacity to avail the benefits of the scheme. “The industry has been calling for tweaking some provisions of the scheme so that more businesses are able to avail benefits.

There could be around four-five procedural changes in the scheme,” a senior government official told Business Standard. The micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) ministry will soon take it up with the finance ...