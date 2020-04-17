JUST IN
Slowing growth in Covid-19 cases as second phase of lockdown begins
Business Standard

Covid-19: Full refund if you booked air tickets from March 25 to April 14

Many have been complaining on social media as airlines have decided not to give refunds in cash for cancelled flights and are instead issuing credit for future travel.

Agencies 

Indian airlines start grounding aircraft; govt considers relief package
All airlines except Air India were accepting bookings for domestic flights beyond April 14 but now those would be cancelled as the government has extended the lockdown.

The Civil Aviation Ministry on Thursday said the passengers who had booked flight tickets during the first phase of lockdown for travel up to May 3 must get a full refund from the airlines without any cancellation charges if they ask for it. Many have been complaining on social media as airlines have decided not to give refunds in cash for cancelled flights and are instead issuing credit for future travel.

Zoom not a safe platform, says MHA advisory

The Ministry of Home Affairs said in an advisory that video conferencing software Zoom is not a safe platform, and is not for use by government offices or officials. Earlier, Zoom CEO Eric Yuan had apologised for the company failing to fully implement its usual geo-fencing best practices, while assuring customers that there was no impact on Zoom for Government Cloud, a separate cloud service for government customers.


Maha tally crosses 3K-mark, 2,073 of these in Mumbai

As many as 286 new cases of COVID-19 were detected in Maharashtra, taking the tally beyond the 3,200-mark on Thursday, while the fatality count inched towards the 200-level with seven more deaths, most of them senior citizens, said a state health official.

With the detection of fresh cases in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra has so far reported 3,202 coronavirus cases, the highest for a state in the country, while the death toll is now 194, he added.

“Of the seven deaths, four were from Pune and three from Mumbai. Six of the deceased persons had high risk co-morbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, asthma and heart disease.

Mumbai city has 2,073 cases and 117 deaths followed by Pune city, which has reported 419 cases and 44 deaths,” he said.
