Covid-19: Full refund if you booked air tickets from March 25 to April 14

The on Thursday said the passengers who had booked flight tickets during the first phase of lockdown for travel up to May 3 must get a full refund from the airlines without any cancellation charges if they ask for it. Many have been complaining on as airlines have decided not to give refunds in cash for cancelled flights and are instead issuing credit for future travel.



not a safe platform, says MHA advisory



The Ministry of Home Affairs said in an advisory that video conferencing software is not a safe platform, and is not for use by government offices or officials. Earlier, CEO Eric Yuan had apologised for the company failing to fully implement its usual geo-fencing best practices, while assuring customers that there was no impact on Zoom for Government Cloud, a separate cloud service for government customers.



Maha tally crosses 3K-mark, 2,073 of these in Mumbai



As many as 286 new cases of COVID-19 were detected in Maharashtra, taking the tally beyond the 3,200-mark on Thursday, while the fatality count inched towards the 200-level with seven more deaths, most of them senior citizens, said a state health official.



With the detection of fresh cases in the last 24 hours, has so far reported 3,202 cases, the highest for a state in the country, while the death toll is now 194, he added.



“Of the seven deaths, four were from and three from Six of the deceased persons had high risk co-morbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, asthma and heart disease.



“ city has 2,073 cases and 117 deaths followed by city, which has reported 419 cases and 44 deaths,” he said.