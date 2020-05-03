Covid-19 impact: FinMin internally projects FY21 GDP growth at 2-3%

The Centre is yet to announce new economic growth and budgetary estimates for 2020-21 in light of the Covid-19 pandemic and the resulting nationwide lockdown. However, the Finance Ministry is internally projecting FY21 GDP growth to be around 2-3 per cent, down from the 6-6.5 per cent given in the 2019-20 Economic Survey, Business Standard has learnt.

The new projections were said to be given by Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian in a presentation he made to the 15th Finance Commission’s advisory council. The advisory council, comprising 15th FC members, prominent ...