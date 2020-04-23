Covid-19 impact: Govt puts on hold DA hike for employees, pensioners

The government has put on hold the increase in for its 4.8 million employees and 6.5 million pensioners at 17 per cent till July 1, 2021, citing the financial crisis caused by the cororanvirus pandemic as its reason.

“In view of the crisis arising out of Covid-19, it has been decided that the additional installment of payable to central government employees and dearness relief to central government pensioners due from 1st January 2020 shall not be paid,” said an office memorandum on the website of Finance Ministry’s Expenditure Department. The cabinet had a month ago approved an increase to 21 per cent.

The existing rates of 17 per cent DA/DR will continue to be paid till July 1, 2021. From that day onwards, the new rates of DA/DR will be restored ‘prospectively’. Which means there will be no arrears paid for the difference between 21 per cent and 17 per cent that would have accumulated from January 1, 2020 to July 1, 2021.



Finance Ministry officials said that there was a need to repurpose expenditure and focus spending on health and the various welfare measures for those most affected by the pandemic and the resultant nationwide

“The combined savings on account of freezing installments of DA/DR would be Rs 37,530 crore for 2020-21 and 2021-22. Normally, the state governments follow the central government orders on DA/DR,” said an internal Finance Ministry note on the impact of the move, which was not put up on the website.

“It is estimated that the freezing of DA/DR for state government employees and pensioners will be Rs 82,556 crore. Thus the total anticipated saving of centre and states will be Rs 1.20 lakh crore, which will help to fight the battle against Covid-19 and its fallout,” said the note.