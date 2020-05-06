Covid-19 impact: Karnataka to provide financial aid to migrant workers

Hours after cancelling all trains that were arranged to ferry to their home states and towns, the has decided to provide construction workers with a financial support of Rs 3,000 each. Part of a Rs 1600 crore Covid-19 relief package that was announced on Wednesday, this will be made available to 1.58 million registered building workers in the state, the government said.

“This is over and above the Rs 2,000 that is already being transferred to their accounts,” said Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa in a tweet on Wednesday.

When asked of this amount was enough for migrant labourers to sustain themselves in case factories did not resume work soon, Karnataka labour minister Shivaram Hebbar said all permissions were in place for the manufacturing units to resume work in the state.





Criticising the state’s decision to cancel trains, leader of the opposition in Bihar Tejashwi Yadav had said Karnataka CM cannot dictate terms to migrant workers, rubbishing their human rights and basic empathy. “Any move to treat them as bonded labourers/slaves will not be tolerated at all,” he said.

All India Trade Union Congress state unit secretary N Shivanna called the cancellation of the trains to prevent a violation of human rights. This step is unconstitutional and is a violation of human rights. The decision to ferry migrants was already in place but was rolled back because of pressure from Credai. The order should be withdrawn,” he said.

As a part of the Covid relief package, Karnataka has also announced to provide relief to farmers, flower-growers, washermen, auto rickshaw and taxi drivers, MSMEs, large industries, weavers, building workers and barbers whose incomes have been hurt due to the Each of them will receive a one-time assistance of Rs 5000, and this is expected to benefit about 775,000 auto and taxi drivers, 60,000 washermen and about 230,000 barbers in the state. Floriculturists who have lost demand for their produce due to will also get a compensation of Rs 25,000 per hectare.

has also decided to launch a new scheme “Nekarara Sammana Yojane” under which it will deposit Rs 2,000 directly to the bank account of the handloom weavers through DBT. This is likely to benefit 54,000 handloom weavers in the state.



To rescue the MSMEs, the state has decided to waive off monthly fixed charges of electricity bills of MSMEs for two months. “To support large industries, we have decided that payment of fixed charges in the electricity bills of large industries will be deferred without penalty and interest for a period of two months,” said Yeddyurappa.