Covid-19 impact: Odisha to bring 3 ordinances to boost agriculture economy

The government has decided to bring three ordinances for strengthening the of the state.

A decision in this regard was taken in a review meeting here on Tuesday which was chaired by Chief Minister on Covid-19 control and measures for rebooting the state's economy.

Emphasizing on the economic recovery in rural areas the Chief Minister said, "In order to strengthen the agricultural economy, State government will bring out three ordinances soon and to improve livelihood and rebooting economy, and Mission Shakti activities should be intensified."

"Careful planning under various departments to provide more work to people should be prepared, also provision should be made for additional fund to strengthen the rural economy," Patnaik said.

As per the State government, the supply of fertilizers, seeds and other required agricultural equipment has begun and activities like fish farming, poultry farming, horticulture and dairy farming are running smoothly in the state.

It was decided in the meeting to gear up labour-intensive programmes in different sectors and activities in this direction have been started in Departments of Water Resources, Rural Development, Works and Forest and Environment.

It has been planned to engage 100,000 people daily in the plantation programme in the coming one month.