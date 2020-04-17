Covid-19: India allows paracetamol formulation export, retains curbs on API

On Friday India removed restrictions to export common pain and fever drug paracetamol, while restrictions on export of the raw material for making the drug continued.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification that export of formulations made from including fixed dose combinations (FDCs) is allowed, however, exports of the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) will remain restricted.



When an item is in the restricted list of exports, an exporter has to obtain a no-objection certificate from the commerce ministry before shipping overseas.



Welcoming the move as timely and well calculated, Sudarshan Jain, secretary general of the Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance (IPA) that represents the top 25 pharma majors in India said that the government has been checking with industry on stock position of the medicines in the domestic market regularly. "Every 15-days the government would seek data on inventory of medicines and API in the domestic market. They have first ensured that there is enough stock in the domestic market, and now they have opened the exports too. This is a good move as this reassures the global community that India is one of the largest suppliers of pharmaceuticals in the world," Jain said.



On March 3, India had put curbs on exports of 13 key APIs and their formulations including This was revised in the first week of April to allow exports of almost all the critical APIs and formulations (including antibiotics and vitamins). But the April 6 order did not include paracetamol.



The government had decided to curb export of these products as the APIs of these were mainly imported from China and in the wake of a supply crisis, the government did not want to have any shortage in the domestic market.



India exported about $5.4 billion worth of formulations made from paracetamol between April 2019 and January 2020. In FY19 India had exported $5.8 billion worth paracetamol formulations.



India's Pharmaceutical Exports Promotion Council (Pharmexcil) welcomed the decision but wants the government to consider allowing export of APIs made before March 3. Speaking to Business Standard, Uday Bhaskar, secretary general of Pharmexcil said that "We welcome the decision. But, we would still like to request the government to exempt paracetamol API, at least those manufactured before March 3."



It is learnt that the department of pharmaceuticals (DoP), which has been in constant touch with the manufacturers, has assured the government of sufficient stock in the country. The decision to lift the exports curbs came after that.



Major exporters of paracetamol API in India include Granules India, Meghamani, Farmson Pharma etc. The government has allowed over 1,000 tonnes of API exports from four major manfacturers in April.



"It is usually the mid-sized firms that export paracetamol formulations and API. In the domestic market GSK has the largest market share, but they do not export from here. The smaller firms have submitted data on the surplus stock they would have even if exports were allowed. Convinced with their argument, the government has allowed exports of the formulations as many of these firms have export commitments," said an industry source.