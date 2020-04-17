States start imposing price caps on Covid-19 tests done by private labs

After negotiating with private laboratories, Karnataka has fixed the price for Covid-19 tests at Rs 2,250 for samples sent by the government. The industry thinks it is time for it to discuss the cost of the tests with Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) so that quality isn't compromised.

Sources indicate that Tamil Nadu is likely to follow suit and a notification is expected anytime. The state is likely to cap the price at Rs 2,500 per test.

According to a circular issued by the state health and family welfare department, the private labs have to share the data pertaining to the diagnosis of Covid-19 to the state government and ICMR on a real-time basis. The state government will, however, not provide any testing kits and other accessories required for testing to these private labs. It has so far given approval to 11 government and five private labs in the state for testing the samples of those suspected of being infected by the virus.

Some private labs which have approval to test Covid-19 samples in the state have been doing the testing as part of their corporate social responsibility.





"We were doing all testing in Neuberg Anand from day one and costs only are subsidised by our charitable trusts. We were also doing testing for the government of Karnataka free. Hence, this is a welcome move as we may be able to get the cost of materials covered," said GSK Velu, MD of Neuberg Diagnostics, a private laboratory doing Covid-19 testing in Karnataka.

Since the Karnataka government is now ready to reimburse Rs 2,250 for the samples sent by them, Neuberg would accept that but is evaluating the situation, he added. Neuberg Anand Reference Laboratory in Shivajinagar, Bengaluru, is the first private laboratory in Karnataka to get the ICMR approval for testing COVID-19 samples.

Meanwhile, Neuberg Diagnostics has also agreed to test samples at Rs 2,500 for the Tamil Nadu government.

In Mumbai, where the number of cases in hotspots continue to grow, diagnostics players say the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai, or Greater Mumbai Municipal Corporation, also known as Brihanmumbai Municipal (BMC) has been paying Rs 3,500 per test for the samples sent by them.

"The rate is Rs 3,500 per test for those labs that accept their orders," said A Velumani of Thyrocare. He added that anything below Rs 3,000 would be demoralising and would not encourage scaling up of testing.



Another leading private laboratory head felt that labs should now be speaking to the ICMR and find out what are the real costs of doing these tests following every pre-analytical, analytical quality, and list analytical processes. "What no one wants is quality aspects being compromised. Let’s see. Health is a state subject and each state may have their thinking," he said on condition of anonymity.