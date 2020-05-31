Covid-19 is likely to be a litmus test for GST Council, say experts

The GST Council is gearing up for a meeting in June, the first time after the imposition of the nationwide lockdown, amid the clamour for tax relief by industry lobby groups and pressure from states to shore up tax revenues.

While the Council is likely to deliberate and come out with short- and medium-term measures to mitigate liquidity concerns of business, experts say it should not let go of the opportunity to expedite substantive reforms in the indirect tax system. “The Covid-19 pandemic is likely to be a litmus test for GST,” says Pritam Mahure, a Pune-based GST expert. ...