Covid-19 lockdown: Govt allows standalone shops to reopen, with conditions

In a major relief to shopkeepers and buyers, the government has allowed all shops in residential areas, except those in malls, to reopen from Saturday, albeit with some some riders. The shops, including those located in residential complexes within municipal areas, are allowed to operate, but at a 50 per cent strength and after taking necessary precautions, such as wearing face masks, gloves and maintaining social-distancing norms during the ongoing to prevent the spread of (Covid-19). However, the relaxations are not applicable in Covid-19 hotspots and containment zones. The home ministry has also clarified that in rural areas, all shops except those in shopping malls are allowed to open. And in urban areas, all standalone shops, neighbourhood shops and shops in residential complexes are allowed to open. But shops in markets or market complexes and shopping malls will continue to remain closed. Moreover, it has been made clear that sale by e-commerce companies will continue to be permitted for essential goods only.

It is further mentioned that sale of liquor and other items continues to be prohibited as specified in the National Directives for Covid-19 management.