Covid-19 pandemic: Consumers unwilling to visit malls, says survey

The severity of the Covid-19 pandemic may have impacted the consumers’ psyche as a large section of them are now unwilling to move out for shopping and leisure.

The latest survey by LocalCircles shows that nearly 70 per cent of the are unlikely to visit malls or go out for dining at restaurants in the next two months.

However, they are open to host outsiders like relatives, friends, and colleagues at home, apart from utility providers. The survey was conducted in 314 districts and had 34,000 responses (48 per cent from tier-1, 27 per cent from tier-2 and the rest from smaller towns and rural areas).