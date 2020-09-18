Covid-19 pandemic hits value of Indian brands, says Kantar report

The Covid-19 pandemic has disrupted all aspects of business and the economy, and value of leading brands is no exception.

The latest edition of Kantar’s report on the value of Indian companies shows that while the top four brands have managed to hold on to their positions, they have lost value in double digits over 2019. Like major banks – State Bank of India, Axis Bank, and IndusInd Bank, top auto brands such as Maruti Suzuki, Bajaj Auto, and have suffered significant losses.



With people stuck indoors, retail, consumer goods, and telecom brands serving consumers at the doorstep have emerged the real winners.