Covid-19 relief: Aadhaar-PAN linking deadline extended to Jun 30, says FM

"We have come up with a comprehensive plan about statutory and regulatory compliance matters, said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during a press conference on Tuesday.
She also said, "The lockdown has been done with an intention of flattening that curve of coronavirus’ spread. Therefore, I must appreciate you all for joining us today. We are close to coming up with an economic package, which will be announced soon."
The date for Aadhaar-PAN linking and Vivad Se Vishwas Scheme has also been extended till June 30, with no additional 10 per cent payment. Sabka Vishwas scheme's extended deadline of March 31, 2020, further extended to June 30, 2020. During this period, those paying indirect tax will not be charged any interest fee
The date to opt for the composition scheme also extended to June 30, 2020.
For 2019-20, if independent directors of companies have not been able to hold even a single meeting, that will not be seen as a violation, FM further said.
