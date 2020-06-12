Covid-19 relief: GST Council eases compliance for small businesses

In the first meeting since the Covid-19 lockdown, the goods and services tax council on Friday eased the compliance burden for small businesses by slashing late fees and halving the interest rate burden. While GST rates were not discussed in the four hour long meeting via video conferencing, correction of inverted duty structure in case of textiles was deliberated, but a decision to that effect was put on hold.

Meanwhile, the stormy issue of compensation to states for GST shortfall will be discussed in a separate meeting next month where market borrowing will be explored as an option.

In order to clean up pendency in return filing the Council decided to entirely waive off late fees for non-furnishing of GSTR 3B or summary returns in case of nil liability, whereas in cases with tax liability, late fees has been capped at Rs 500 per return for the period between July 2017 and January 2020. The reduced rate will apply for all GSTR 3B returns filed between July 1 and September 30.

The Council also halved interest rate to nine per cent for late filing by businesses with turnover of up to Rs 5 crore, for the months of February, March and April, applicable till September 30. For the subsequent period of May, June and July, it decided to waive late fees and interest if GSTR 3B return is furnished by September.

M S Mani, partner, Deloitte India said, “… providing compliance relief , even beyond September if required, to all businesses is essential at the present stage where the primary focus has to be on business revival and working capital management.”

In order to facilitate taxpayers who could not get their cancelled GST registrations restored in time, a window till September 30 will be provided to apply for revocation of registrations canceled till June 12, 2020.

Compensation Cess

The Council decided to hold a single agenda meeting pertaining to compensation cess mechanism to states for GST shortfall in July. “We will discuss if compensation cess framework will require borrowing, and if that is the case, who is going to pay for it,” said finance minister





Kerala finance minister Thomas Isaac said in a tweet, that the only solution to the ballooning requirement for GST compensation and shrinkage in cess collection was borrowing of funds by the GST Council while extending the cess period by a year or two.

The government has managed to garner just about Rs 95000 crore as GST collections for the months of April and May collectively, which is less than half compared to the mop up in the corresponding months last year, mounting compensation requirement of states.

Various legal issues related to borrowing include who will give guarantee, how will it be repaid, how interest is to be paid and impact on the fiscal responsibility and budget management Act.

The Centre could collect just Rs 990 crore from the compensation cess in April, 2020-21, almost one-ninth of Rs 8,874 a year ago, according to figures released by the Controller General of Accounts.



Compensation for March, April and May have also become due.

Sitharaman clarified that compensation of Rs 36,400 crore paid to states for December, January and February was cleared using undistributed integrated GST. She added that before the introduction of formula-based sharing of IGST between centre and states, there was a huge accumulation of IGST from 2017-18, which led to an ad hoc decision of sharing accumulated IGST in two halves. This anomaly had to be corrected.

“Understanding the need for states to have money in their hands, we corrected one end of the anomaly, wherein Centre could release money and give to states without states having to do any adjustment,” said Sitharaman. The matter will be further taken up by the group of ministers led by Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi.

Inverted duty structure

The Council also discussed correction of inversion in duty in textiles, but a decision was deferred.

“While every minister agreed with the logic that the anomaly existed and the inversion was causing unexpected amounts going as refunds, the question of the right time to make the correction remained, hence this decision has been postponed,” said Sitharaman.





The Council had in March announced hike in the tax rate on mobile phones and specified parts to 18 per cent from 12 per cent to correct the inverted duty structure. A decision to correct the inversion for footwear, textiles and fertilizers was deferred as recommended by the fitment panel was deferred. Inverted duty structure arises when there is higher rate on inputs than on final products.