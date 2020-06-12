Industrial output goes missing in April as IIP sees record fall of 55.5%

Industrial production recorded the sharpest ever drop in April as the nationwide lockdown froze factories and output was pulled down by an unprecedented 55.5 per cent, after shrinking 16.7 per cent in March.

However, economists say the worst may be over as industrial activity began across sectors May onwards, despite the lack of labour, logistics and raw material.

Releasing the data on Friday, the government clarified that the majority of industrial establishments have reported nil production. But for the first time ever, the government did not give the headline figures as well as those for manufacturing, mining and electricity.





"Consequently, it is not appropriate to compare the IIP of April, 2020 with earlier months and users may like to observe the changes in IIP in the following months," argued the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation.

Manufacturing, which accounts for 78 per cent of the IIP, ground to a halt in April as output shrank by 64.2 per cent. Experts however have noted that during March, which had only seven-days of lockdown, manufacturing output fell by 20.6 per cent.

This signifies the existing stress in the sector, they say. All the 23 sub-sectors within manufacturing posted year-on-year contraction, same as the previous month.

Mining activity also caved by 27.3 per cent. On the other hand, electricity generation manged to stem decline at a modest 22 per cent as domestic demand shot up.



Industrial output for fiscal 2019-20 had contracted by 0.7 per cent compared with a growth rate of 3.8 per cent in 2018-19, official data released last month had shown. Growth had been tapering off since end-2019, but a rebound in February had raised expectations.