Covid-19: Synthetic textile companies seek financial package to pay wages

Synthetic textile players have urged the government to compensate the expenses being incurred during the 21-day lockdown, aimed at preventing the spread of (Covid-19), in paying salaries/wages to employees and costs related to the cancellation/deferment of export orders.

The demand comes in the wake of closure of factories, wholesale and retail outlets due to the nationwide announced by the government on March 25. The has brought all business to a standstill and has resulted in massive losses for the industry.

“Extend support to the industry for payment of salaries and wages to the workers during the period similar to the support provided by the government of Bangladesh to its textile units. Also, compensate the full expenses being incurred by the exporters due to cancellation and deferred export orders,” said Ronak Rughani, chairman, the Synthetic and Rayon Textiles Export Promotion Council (SRTEPC), in a meeting with officials of the Union Textile Ministry on Thursday.

Bangladesh government is transferring three months' salaries directly to employees/workers through their commercial banks and the said amount is to be repaid at 2 per cent interest in 18 instalments within a period of two years by the employers to the commercial banks.

"Immediate requirement is to allow the manufacturing facilities to function at least 50 per cent capacity and gradually lift the restrictions, create an environment to export the produce without any hassles from different departments involved in the system. Ensure good support from Banking system by providing moratoriums and enhanced working capital facilities. Another requirement is to ensure all duty refunds from Government of India with immediate effect and provide extra export incentives," said Madhu Sudan Bhageria, chairman and managing director, Filatex India.

The man-made fibre (MMF) textile segment is one of the worst hit by the pandemic. Huge losses have been incurred and there is an shortage of funds due to the cancellation and deferment of orders.

There is an urgent need for a special corona-relief package for the textile industry, including entire value chain of the MMF textile segment to tide over the prevailing crisis.

In order to address the problems that have emerged after the outbreak, the government needs to grant a special export incentive of 3 per cent on fibre and yarn, 4 per cent on fabric, 5 per cent on made ups for at least six months or till the impact of subsides and global markets stabilise.

A separate package is also needed for the MMF textiles segment as this segment has been suffering due to an inverted duty structure under the Goods and Services tax (GST).

Additionally, there is a need to enhance working capital limits and advances for exports on a case by case basis without any collaterals. The industry needs to be provided 30 per cent additional working capital at 7.25 per cent interest for both exports and domestic production without any collaterals and margin money to meet working capital needs, pay salaries and wages and meet the standing charges.