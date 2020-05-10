Covid-19 to structurally change collection of data for official statistics

The pandemic may structurally change the way data is collected for official The government is examining a slew of options including the use of mobile applications for reporting of price data to compute in an accurate manner.

Through an application based system, shopkeepers will be able to update price information on a monthly basis in a set format, partly doing away with the need of physical visits by field investigators.

The objective is to ensure sustained data quality and collection amid a lockdown, or a pandemic situation in future as well. With

shops and markets closed amid the lockdown, field officers worked remotely and collected price information on telephone in April for consumer price index, raising data accuracy concerns.





Chief Statistician Pravin Srivastava said that alternative methods of data collection such as by way of telephone or mobile applications will need to be institutionalized. “We used telephonic way of price reporting, but in an informal manner in April. But we will start working to institutionalize alternative data collection methods for the future,” he said. He added that despite a telephone or app based system, one may still need to follow it up with the shopkeepers to upload the correct data.

Monthly price data is collected from 1114 markets in 310 selected towns by the field operations division of the ministry and and the specified state/union territories by the Directorates of Economics and and from 1181 selected villages by the Department of Posts.

When asked about the challenges faced while collecting data on phone, Srivastava said that it was possible that a shopkeeper may not respond during the peak time and hence may not provide correct information. “So you will have to call up at a convenient time or take an appointment and talk to them, and then follow the standard protocols for data. Everyone is working out a model,” he said.





In fact, the National Statistics Office is exchanging ideas with international agencies about handling data and statistics amid the pandemic situation.

Pronab Sen, former CSI, who is heading a committee to improve data quality, said that telephonic or app based collection of data will become a norm going forward. His committee will discuss ways to maintain data credibility through the changed way of data collection or compilation.

“An application based data collection will work as you can pick specific shops or data outlets and give price data in a standard format. But the problem will arise if there is a confusion about the product itself,” he said.

In retail inflation, data comparability is the key. If the category is basmati rice, you need to record the price for only the specific quality of basmati rice, if it is 100gms of Colgate, the data input cannot be for 100gms of Pepsodent, Sen explained.

He added that telephonic system may be problematic as shopkeepers may be wary of providing data if they do not know the field officers. “They may think that it may be used by their competitor, which will affect response. So initially, it will be important to build a contact with the data source,” Sen said.





So in order to ensure data credibility, alternative sources of data will need to be looked at to see whether the data is in the same range or not. It may be by way of looking at administrative data related to National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (NREGA) or as part of monitoring exercise of ministries.

Sample surveys will be an issue with telephonic reporting not possible on this front.

“There are going to be data gaps throughout the world. The problem is not unique to India. This is a global problem and we are in touch with all the international agencies to evolve the way and how we can address it,” Srivastava said.