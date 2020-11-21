Covid-19 vaccine must be affordable and accessible: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister emphasised on affordability and accessibility of vaccines to cure Covid-19 as a crucial step to end the crisis.

At a meeting of the finance ministers of G-20, she said further efforts should be made by members of the grouping to end the Covid-19 crisis.

sources had earlier said that funds would not be a constraint for universalisation of vaccines and there would not be any cess to fund it.

She highlighted the G-20 action plan as the mainstay of the economic response of the grouping and said it not only coordinates immediate response but also guides long-term recovery efforts.