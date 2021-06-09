Covid-19 vaccine policy change likely to resolve GST rate cut demand

The Centre's new vaccine procurement policy may lay to rest the demands for tax cut in Covid-19 vaccines. Although the Group of Ministers (GoM) headed by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has not made any concrete recommendation on rates for vaccine, the demand made by some states to lower it may be practically met after the change in vaccination policy.

The Centre will now procure 75 per cent of all the vaccine produced in the country and provide them to states for free. However, the private procurement of 25 per cent of vaccines would require a payment of 5 per cent GST, an ...