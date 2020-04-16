Covid19 impact: Electronics manufacturers in a fix over resuming operations

Appliances industry veteran and the managing director of Carrier Midea India, Krishan Sachdev,is getting restive. Since late-March, he is spending hours closely monitoring the external business environment from his Gurgaon residence.

The new guidelines from the Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday, allowing activity to resume, albeit with caveats, have added to his restlessness. He can’t wait to witness the sight of an active unit filled with the sweet hum of rolling assembly lines. But there is much to be done before he gets to witness, what he has been familiar with for the most part of his more than two-decade long career.

As the entire focus now shifts towards resuming operations at his plant in Bawal (Haryana), Sachdev is now busier than ever, figuring out ways to overcome hurdles ahead.

From satisfying the concerned local and state-level authorities to finalisng the new set of standard operating procedures, like Sachdev, all manufacturers are facing a bumpy road before they can resume operations.

Carrier, for example, has finalised its plan for Monday. It has decided to begin with one working shift, instead of two, and one assembly line. It plans to utilize less than 20 per cent of its normal workforce on the factory floor. The company, like many others, has also come up with a set of safety norms and is arranging protective items like masks, gloves and sanitizers.





A team of senior company officials are in constant touch with the authorities, but are yet to secure a final go-ahead. Other leading manufacturers of electronics, appliance and mobile handset items like Foxconn, Samsung, LG, Panasonic, Wistron, Vivo and Oppo, are in the same league.

Handsets major Foxconn, for example, is facing challenges in securing the required workforce to resume operations at its plants in Sri City (Andra Pradesh). With public transportation blocked and workers now scattered across states and in different districts, bringing the required set of skilled labourers for all key divisions has become an uphill task.

Moreover, apart from gathering them at the right locations and securing the confidence of the various authorities like the state labour department, local industrial authority and the concerned district magistrate, is what is consuming most of their time and energy since yesterday. Among these, the labour department is in charge of ensuring safety and hygiene of workers at factories and most manufacturers are finding it difficult to chalk out a middle path between its’ demands and their own blueprints for operation. Further, restricting spread of the inside their premises, once operations resume, has made most companies jittery.

Samsung and LG, both with their largest facilities in the Noida hub, were ready with a set of plans, each for every possible circumstance. Others in the area, like leading handset manufacturers Vivo and Oppo and television maker Superplastronics (SSPL), have also submitted their respective plans on revised standard operating procedures. While, applications of Samsung, LG and SPPL, are yet to be approved, Vivo and Oppo – the second and fourth largest smartphone players by volume sales in India, are clueless. The two Chinese majors are yet to hear from the authorities on, whether their plants are in the safe zone to be considered for the resumption of operation, in the first place.

According to Manish Sharma, president and CEO of Panasonic India, since its factory in Jhajhar (Haryana) is in the green zone, he is hoping to get permission to restart soon.

While, Godrej Appliances has both its plants – at Satara (Maharashtra) and Mohali (Punjab) - inside green zones – it is co-ordinating with the local authorities to secure permit.

“Officials at various authorities are now easily reachable and are very co-operative. The government’s step was in the right direction. However, a set of challenges prevail. From ensuring safety at premises to readying the workforce with training and health check-ups, a lot to be done before 20 April. These are unprecedented circumstances and every manufacturer will have to travel its own path," said George Paul, CEO of industry body MAIT.

Despite manufacturers planning to resume operations at around 25 per cent capacity, various companies like Oppo and Vivo are not being able to move ahead with their internal plans on arranging the workforce and resuming production as confusion over their location falling inside a ‘red zone’ prevails.

“A lot of interactions are taking place between manufacturers and the authorities. And we are hopeful of resuming operation on Monday. But with offline stores shut, ramping up production to the 50 percent level is some time away, given the fact that e-commerce is still a small part of our overall sales," said Sachdev of Carrier Midea.