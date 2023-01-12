CPI eases marginally to 5.72% in Dec 2022, within RBI's comfort zone

-
India's Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based inflation in December eased marginally to 5.7 per cent, staying within the Reserve Bank of India's tolerance range of 2-6 per cent.
In November, CPI, also called retail inflation, was at eleven-month low of 5.88 per cent. For October it was 6.7 per cent and 7.14 per cent in September. In December 2021, retail inflation was 5.66 per cent.
The data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MOSPI) on Thursday showed Food inflation, which accounts for about 40 per cent of the inflation basket, came in at 4.19 per cent in December as against 4.67 per cent in the preceding month.
According to the data, the CPI has remain above the medium-term target of 4 per cent for over three years.
Recently, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the bank would continue its fight against inflation despite the worst being "behind us", suggesting the central bank was likely to remain hawkish in the near term.
First Published: Thu, January 12 2023. 17:34 IST
