Taking a sneak peek at new CEA V Anantha Nageswaran's thoughts
Business Standard

Credit card spends increase by over 47% in December, shows data

In the corresponding period last year, spends totalled to Rs 63,847.26 crore

Continuing with the growth momentum seen since the onset of the festive season, credit card spends in December jumped 47.54 per cent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis to Rs 94,202.44 crore (value of transactions at PoS and ATMs), latest data from Reserve Bank of India showed.
Even on a month-on-month basis, spends were up 5 per cent despite a high base. In the corresponding period last year, spends totalled to Rs 63,847.26 crore.

First Published: Mon, January 31 2022. 02:02 IST

