Cryptocurrency ban: Panel report leaves many questions unanswered

The blanket ban on cryptocurrencies, as recommended by a government panel, could affect, apart from bitcoin, other things also. It could also render anything from your online gift cards to discount coupons illegal, in addition to providing little clarity on how existing cryptocurrency holders will be allowed to return or dispose them of.

The Subhash Garg panel to propose specific action to be taken in relation to virtual currencies, as part of its report, had submitted a draft Banning of Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill 2019. The draft Bill defines ...