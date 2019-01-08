CSO numbers for 2018-19 are rather optimistic, says Pronab Sen

Former chief statistician Pronab Sen tells Indivjal Dhasmana that the final GDP number will be closer to 7 per cent for the current financial year as compared to 7.2 per cent estimated by the Central Statistics Office (CSO). Edited excerpts: Do you think the advance estimates give a realistic picture of the economy? Or are those numbers too conservative? The numbers are rather optimistic.

Why do you say so? Essentially you have the data for the first two quarters and a few others for the third quarter. By and large, the relationship between the first two quarters and the last two ...