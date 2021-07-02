Daily toll collection via FASTag reaches level recorded before second wave

-
The daily toll collection through FASTag has reached the levels recorded before the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic hit India in April, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said on Friday.
The toll collection across the country through FASTag touched Rs. 103.54 crore with 6.3 million transactions on July 1, 2021, the ministry said.
Electronic toll collection through FASTag is operational at 780 active toll plazas across the country.
Toll collection in June 2021 increased to Rs. 2,576.28 crore, which is around 21 per cent higher than Rs. 2,125.16 crore collected in May 2021. With around 34.8 million users, FASTag penetration across the country is at around 96 percent and many toll plazas having 99% penetration.
“As per an estimate, FASTag will save around 20,000 crore rupees per year on fuel, that will save precious foreign exchange and help the environment as well,” the ministry added.
“The constant growth and adoption of FASTag by the highway users has reduced the waiting time at NH Fee Plazas significantly,” said MoRTH.
