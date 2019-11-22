JUST IN
Data Protection bill may face WTO hurdle as industry holds its breath

The Bill has been in the works since the past one and half years. A draft of the Personal Data Protection Bill had been made public by the ministry of electronics and information technology

Neha Alawadhi & Subhayan Chakraborty  |  New Delhi 

Even as the industry waits for the personal Data Protection Bill to be tabled, it may run into trouble at the World Trade Organisation (WTO) if known opponents like the United States decide to fight back on data localisation. The Bill has been in the works since the past one and half years.

A draft of the Personal Data Protection Bill had been made public by the ministry of electronics and information technology on July 27 last year. It detailed the rules and obligations for different entities that process personal data in the country, and came under a lot of criticism for the way ...

First Published: Fri, November 22 2019. 22:23 IST

