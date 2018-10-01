Day not far when India betters Britain's economy, says Narendra Modi

Prime Minister on Sunday said that energy is essential for financial development and its paucity does not let any nation come out of poverty. Claiming the day was not far when India would overtake Britain's economy, he said while 130 million families received gas connections in the country in 60 years, his government gave connections to 100 million families in the last four years.

Modi was addressing a gathering after inaugurating the Mundra LNG Terminal, Anjar-Mundra and the Palanpur-Pali-Barmer gas transmission projects, cumulatively worth Rs 62.16 billion, at Anjar in Gujarat's Kutch district.

"Energy is essential for development. Paucity of energy does not let any nation come out of poverty. If one needs freedom from poverty, wants financial development and a self-sufficient country, energy is necessary. Without it, even a mobile phone cannot be charged," he said.

Modi said several prime ministers and chief ministers came and went, but he was fortunate to get the opportunity to inaugurate the third LNG (liquefied natural gas) terminal. “Gujarat is the gateway and hub for LNG and the epicentre of energy. As the third LNG terminal is dedicated to the country, all of them will fulfil their responsibility of sending energy to the east coast,” he said.

He said his government has undertaken the construction of gas grids to fulfil the dream of the country's youth for a future made possible through modern technology.

The Prime Minister added the newly inaugurated gas grids will give a fillip to Rajasthan's economy and offer opportunity to Punjab to move towards gas-based economy. "The pipes from Gujarat are reaching areas where (gas-powered) fertiliser factories will change a farmer's fortune. The same energy will help change their fortune," he said. "In 60 years, 130 million families received gas connections in the country. In four years (since coming to power), we gave connections to 100 million families," Modi said.

