JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

ABB: Analysts hopeful of rebound as Q2 fails to impress the Street
Business Standard

Debt funds turn to safe havens for investors as defaults sting, shows data

Since the IL&FS crisis, allocation to govt papers more than doubles, exposure to NBFCs drops

Topics
Franklin Templeton | Dewan Housing Finance DHFL | Kotak Mutual Funds

Joydeep Ghosh  |  New Delhi 

In the past 22 months, since the Rs 99,000-crore default by Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (IL&FS), debt fund managers earning high returns for investors by taking credit risk have mellowed down substantially. Latest numbers from the mutual fund industry show that they are investing much more in safe instruments like G-Secs, PSU debt, T-bills, and others.

For example, industry’s total allocation to G-Secs, PSU debt, and T-bills stood at 17.4 per cent in August 2018, and at the end of June 2020, it had more than doubled to 37.3 per cent. The data also reveals that ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Mon, July 27 2020. 06:04 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU