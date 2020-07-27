Debt funds turn to safe havens for investors as defaults sting, shows data

In the past 22 months, since the Rs 99,000-crore default by Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (IL&FS), debt fund managers earning high returns for investors by taking credit risk have mellowed down substantially. Latest numbers from the mutual fund industry show that they are investing much more in safe instruments like G-Secs, PSU debt, T-bills, and others.

For example, industry’s total allocation to G-Secs, PSU debt, and T-bills stood at 17.4 per cent in August 2018, and at the end of June 2020, it had more than doubled to 37.3 per cent. The data also reveals that ...