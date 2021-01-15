Dec exports up a marginal 0.14% in third monthly expansion in all of 2020

Exports closed the year 2020 with a glimmer of hope, recording a marginal growth of 0.14 per cent in December, which is only the third month in the entire year to show expansion.

Outbound shipments were just $40 million higher at $27.15 billion in the month over $27.11 billion a year ago on the back of drugs and pharmaceuticals, electronics, gems and continued to decline, dropping by 35.35 per cent in December year-on-year.

"While intermittent hiccups may persist, we are hopeful that the performance of exports will strengthen in the coming months, as the Covid-19 vaccine rollout gathers speed in the major trading partners," Aditi Nayar, principal economist at ICRA, said.

If the oil and gems and jewellery were taken out from the export basket, the outbound shipment grew by 5.50 per cent at $22.22 billion in December against $21.6 billion in December, 2019.

Prahalathan Iyer of Exim Bank said this indicates pick up in manufacturing activity in the country.

body FIEO president Sharad Kumar Saraf said the New Year 2021 has brought a ray of hope and optimism for all from the worst of Covid-19 and effective vaccines are expected to bring both life and economy back on growth trajectory with a v-shaped recovery in world trade.

moved to a positive territory for the first time after the Covid-induced lockdown was imposed towards the end of March by growing at 7.56 per cent to $42.59 in December against $39.59 billion a year ago.

This has widened to a 25-month high of $15.44 billion in December against $9.87 billion in the previous month.

Non-oil, non-gold grew almost eight per cent in December at $28.52 billion versus $26.41 billion in the same month last year. This category of mostly declined in 2020. Their emergence to growth showed that industrial demand in the economy has strongly picked up in December which would have repercussions for factory production as well as larger economic growth. The index of industrial production (IIP) declined 1.9 per cent in November after rising over four per cent in October. Non-oil, non-gold imports showed that IIP might pick up in December.

" was driven by the surge in non-oil imports that was exaggerated by pent-up demand," said Nayar, principal economist at ICRA.

Exports declined 15.73 per cent at $200.80 billion during the first nine months of the current financial year against $238.27 billion during the corresponding period of 2019-20.

On December export, Trade Promotion Council of India chairman Mohit Singla said resilience of the industry has challenged all adversity to buck the trend. "This growth comes amidst a challenging trade environment, especially with the rise in protectionist measures by a number of countries. Additionally, this performance comes indicating below-trend expansion in the first and second quarter," he said.

Engineering body EEPC India said continue to face headwinds of extreme nature as the key economies of the world are in the midst of a demand recession. The domestic scenario of rising cost of raw material like steel aggravated the situation, it said.

Imports contracted 29.08 per cent at $258.27 billion against $364.18 billion over this period.

This led to narrowing of to $57.47 billion during April-December, 2020-21 against $125.91 billion during the corresponding period of the previous year.

Meanwhile, the estimated value of services export for December stood at $ 17.31 billion, while that for imports was at $10.32 billion. This led to overall surplus in merchandise and services trade to $5.22 billion in the first nine months of the current financial year compared to the deficit of $ 64.09 billion a year ago.

Nayar expected the current account surplus to sharply reduce to sub-$two billion in the third quarter of FY'21 from $15.5 billion in the second quarter. She in fact did not rule out a small current account deficit as well in the third quarter. A few items such as royalty payments and receipts are added to balance in merchandise and services trade to arrive at current account balance.