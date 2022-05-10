Decks cleared for 5G auction; India may see services showcased on 15 August

The decks have been cleared for the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to auction the long awaited 5G spectrum and India’s tryst with new high speed services. The TRAI referring to “back references” made by DoT has left it to the DoT to decide on three crucial issues; the validity period of spectrum assignment, the deferment of auction in the 27.5 GHz -28.5 GHz band and the quantum of spectrum to be reserved for BSNL/MTNL.

This has made the whole process simple. As part of the next steps, the DCC would clear the 5G spectrum auction and then it will have to be ...