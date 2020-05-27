Decoding the Atmanirbhar Bharat package and its various components

There is a huge difference between the 1991 reforms and the Atmanirbhar package announced by the government recently. While the former were designed to make India a globalised economy, the latter seeks to make the country self-reliant.

The government has denied that the policy is isolationist and says it will make India part of the global supply chain. However, import substitution is certainly a part of the package. Besides, agriculture, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), privatisation, FDI are the key to the policy of self-reliance, whose package was announced by finance ...