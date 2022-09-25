Defence exports up 334% in last 5 yrs, now exporting to 75 nations: Govt

-
-
Defence exports have grown by 334 per cent in the last five years and India is now exporting to over 75 countries due to collaborative efforts, the government said on Sunday.
The Press Information Bureau (PIB) said in a tweet: "The Indian Defence sector, the second largest armed force is at the cusp of revolution."
"Defence exports grew by 334 per cent in the last five years; India now exporting to over 75 countries due to collaborative efforts," it said.
The PIB India Twitter handle also shared some data in a poster attached with the tweet to underline the indigenisation and boost of production in the defence sector.
It mentioned the recent commissioning of India's first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant in Kochi.
It also mentioned about the indigenous Advanced Light Helicopter Mk-III's squadron being commissioned into the Indian Coast Guard, and successful testing of new generation nuclear-capable ballistic missile 'Agni P'.
Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar, during an interaction held at an event here on Thursday, had said efforts were being made to "unleash the energy" of the Make-in-India initiative as a whole in the defence sector and the country's Amrit Kaal vision is to see it among the top five countries globally in defence production.
In the last 75 years, India has continued to be one of the largest importers of defence products in the world, and this is the situation the government wishes to change, he had said.
First Published: Sun, September 25 2022. 21:44 IST
