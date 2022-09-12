Defence PSUs to hold roadshows in Dubai to lure potential investors

Defence public sector undertakings (PSUs) have been asked by the centre to hold roadshows in Dubai and Abu Dhabi to share their financials and business plans to lure investors.

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), Bharat Dynamics Ltd (BDL), Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL), Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE), and Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd (MIDHANI) have informed stock exchanges that they will conduct investor outreach program and participate in ‘non-deal’ roadshows and meetings with prospective investors from September 12 to September 15, 2022. These roadshows will be held in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

The PSUs will share their future short- and medium-term growth plans, financial metrics, improvement in their stock performance/market capitalisation, and a pitch of sorts on why investors must consider investing in these PSUs, among others.

Even as these roadshows are not related to any share offering by the centre, it will set the stage for future stake sales by the government. Such roadshows may be a precursor to the government’s plan to come up with offer for sale (OFS) for such PSUs, sector experts said.

The roadshows are a step by the centre to nudge PSUs to actively have a dialogue with market participants and apprise potential investors of their performance. The step also underscores the centre’s efforts to put PSUs on par with their private sector counterparts. The government has taken a series of steps to lift investor confidence in PSU shares as they are undervalued when compared with their private peers.

The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) has inserted new parameters in the memorandum of understanding (MoU) that PSUs sign with the government, that include holding investor concalls after declaring quarterly earnings, and share management’s future plans.

Holding of analyst/investor calls have shown results with share prices reacting positively to management commentary. Other steps taken to improve governance include adhering to better capital management practices, opting for debt financing, whenever required, as against utilising internal accruals for funding projects, among others.

Defence PSUs have been outperforming non-defence PSUs, said Harshit Kapadia, vice president at Elara Capital and a defence sector expert.

The government wants to put PSUs on the same footing as their private peers, Kapadia added.

Of the five PSUs conducting roadshows, the mandatory minimum public shareholding norms is met by all except Hindustan Aeronautics. The government owns 75.15 per cent stake in HAL.

Shares of all these five defence PSUs have given handsome returns this year. Share price of Hindustan Aeronautics has jumped 112 per cent year-to-date (YTD), Bharat Dynamics’ share price has surged 115 per cent YTD, Bharat Electronics’ and GRSE’s share price has risen 60 per cent each YTD, and MIDHANI’s share price has seen a 13.6 per cent increase.

Stake sale in such PSUs may help the government in increasing its divestment mop up as many privatisation proposals are staring at delays. The centre has so far garnered Rs 24,543 crore in divestment receipts against its target of Rs 65,000 crore for FY23.