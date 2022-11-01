JUST IN
Define game of chance, game of skill to decide on taxation: GST law panel
GST collection over Rs 1.51 trillion in October, second highest ever
'Not supply': AAR rules out GST on canteen fees, notice period pay
GST Council likely to meet in Dec, may take up report on e-game tax
Centre extends deadline for filing GST returns for Sep till Oct 21
Healthcare services received at home are GST exempt, rules Kerala authority
Packaged parathas, unlike chapatis, to attract 18% GST, says GAAAR
Run-up to Budget: Monetary threshold for GST offences may rise to Rs 25 cr
Firms to not pay GST on part recovery of canteen payment from staff: AAR
GST mop-up in Sept at Rs 1.47 trn; festival season to push up revenues
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News » GST
Borrowing costs bite: Interest-rate surge hurts corporate profits
Business Standard

Define game of chance, game of skill to decide on taxation: GST law panel

The law panel has informed the group of Ministers (GoM) that a clear definition will clear confusion and reduce scope for multiple litigations

Topics
gaming industry | GST | BS Web Reports

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

GoM likely to discuss imposing flat 28% GST on online gaming

The Law Committee under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council thinks that a clear definition and classification of the terms “game of chance” and “game of skill” is a must before taking a decision on the taxation of online gaming and betting, the Economic Times reported

The law panel has informed the group of Ministers (GoM) that a clear definition will clear confusion and reduce the scope for multiple litigations, the report said.

Earlier in September, representatives from the Gaming industry met officials from the finance ministry to make a case for why a 'game of skill' should be taxed differently. The gaming industry claims that online games of skills were protected under Articles 19(1) (g) and 301 of the Constitution.

Currently, the GoM, headed by Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma, is considering the imposition of GST on online gaming, horse racing and casinos. The GoM may also consider the longstanding issue of differential treatment between the game of skill and the game of chance.

According to the report, the law committee has suggested that the GoM may either wait for a detailed framework from the Centre on the classification or rework its interim report providing a clear classification before submitting the final report to the GST Council.

Many courts have overlapping definitions and it will be better if there is a uniform framework for this, the law committee has told the GoM.

At present, GST at 18 per cent is levied on casinos, horse racing and online games where no betting or gambling is involved. The rate for online games involving betting or gambling is at 28 per cent.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on gaming industry

First Published: Tue, November 01 2022. 23:52 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.