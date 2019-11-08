Delay in shifting 200 affected families slows Navi Mumbai airport project

A delay in shifting nearly 200 affected families around the site of the Navi Mumbai airport has impacted the disbursal of loan, slowing down the work. On August 31, the GVK group-led Navi Mumbai International Airport awarded the airport’s engineering procurement and construction contract to Larsen & Toubro (L&T). The group tied up a Rs 10,300 crore loan for the project last July.

YES Bank is the lead lender for the project. However, two months on, the airport developer is yet to give L&T an authorisation to proceed with the work. The loan disbursal, too, has not happened as the ...