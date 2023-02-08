JUST IN
Delays in 835 projects cost govt over Rs 4.5 trn, Railways' overrun highest

Reasons relate to land acquisition, obtaining forest/environment clearances, lack of infra support

Topics
infrastructure projects | Government | Rajya Sabha

Anoushka Sawhney  |  New Delhi 

DFI, infrastructure, construction, workers, labour
The cost of overrun projects is calculated by subtracting the original cost from the anticipated cost of a project

Delays in more than 800 government projects led to cost overruns of Rs 4.5 trillion as of December 2022, according to data shared in the Rajya Sabha this week.

First Published: Wed, February 08 2023. 17:36 IST

