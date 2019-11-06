Delhi air pollution: US tech to convert rice stubble into biofuel, not smog

While Delhi’s residents work through a blanket of choking smog, caused largely by farmers burning fields of rice stubble in Punjab, the key to at least alleviating this problem was turned in Bangkok on Monday.

The United States Trade Development Authority (USTDA) signed up to allocate a grant of $300,000-500,00 to Indian engineering firm, The Virgo Group, to carry out a ‘scoping study’ for setting up a plant near Bhatinda that will convert the stubble from harvested rice fields into green biofuel. The scoping study will determine how much biofuel can be extracted from the ...