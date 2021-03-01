Delhi govt suspends subsidy on Tata Nexon EV over poor range performance

-
The Delhi government has delisted the electric version of the Tata Nexon car from its subsidy scheme for electric vehicles following complaints that the model failed to meet the specified range on a single charge, officials said on Monday.
Delhi Transport minister Kailash Gahlot on Monday said several users had complained of "sub-standard" driving range offered by the Nexon electric vehicle (EV).
"The Delhi government has decided to suspend subsidy on a EV car model, pending final report of a Committee, due to complaints by multiple users of sub-standard range performance," Gahlot tweeted.
"We are committed to support EVs, but not at the cost of trust & confidence of citizens in claims by manufacturers," he said.
Last month, a show cause notice was issued to Tata Motors by the transport department about a complaint from a user of the Nexon EV claiming it did not meet the promised range of 312 km on single charge of its battery, officials said.
