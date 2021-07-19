Delhi High Court orders CBI to probe Income Tax department email

-
The Delhi High Court has directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to launch an enquiry into an email, sent from the official address of the Income Tax Department to a taxpayer seeking adjournment of the case under e-proceedings.
The court order follows the petitioner, Three C Homes, which filed a writ petition challenging the assessment order issued by tax authorities.
It contested that the department issued the tax order despite adjournment being granted by them till June 14. The grant had apparently come from the email address @incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in. However, the assessing officer denies the claim and said the communiqué was not sent from the department.
“As the allegation pertains to a sensitive server belonging to the Ministry of Finance/Department of Income Tax, and involves a senior official of the I-T Department holding a sensitive post, this Court directs the central agency — the CBI — to enquire as to whether the email dated 31st May, 2021, had been issued to the petitioner or not, and if so, by whom,” a division Bench of Justices Manmohan and Naveen Chawla said in a ruling dated July 16.
The issue began on May 31 when the taxpayer sought adjournment and extension of time to submit their reply. They said the Resolution Professional was unable to access various records owing to the lockdown in Uttar Pradesh. On the same day, they got an email from the mentioned ID granting adjournment till June 14. However, they received the Assessment Order (June 1), on June 2. Subsequently, the petitioner challenged the order, stating that adjournment had been granted.
