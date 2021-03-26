Delhi-Meerut Expressway will be ready in 2 months: Nitin Gadkari

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister on Thursday that the Delhi-Meerut will be inaugurated in the next two months.

He added that the government’s ambitious Delhi-Mumbai would be ready by 2022.

Speaking at a CII conference, he said that the most awaited that is expected to cut travel time between the two major cities by half, from the current 24 hours, would be completed next year



As per the MORTH and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), a section of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will be operational in the second half of 2022.