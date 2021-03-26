Delhi-Meerut Expressway will be ready in 2 months: Nitin Gadkari

-
-
Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday that the Delhi-Meerut Expressway will be inaugurated in the next two months.
He added that the government’s ambitious Delhi-Mumbai Expressway would be ready by 2022.
Speaking at a CII conference, he said that the most awaited expressway that is expected to cut travel time between the two major cities by half, from the current 24 hours, would be completed next year
As per the MORTH and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), a section of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will be operational in the second half of 2022.
