Despite slowdown in economy, start-up valuations, funding continue to soar

Despite a slowdown in the economy, start-up and tech businesses continue to see a steady rise in funding and valuations, and emergence of new ventures.

According to consultancy firm EY, private equity and venture capital investments in H1 2019 were 27 per cent higher at $23.4 billion compared to the same period last year. At 536 deals, even the volume of deals is 43 per cent higher than last year. “As per EY’s forecast in the beginning of 2019, infrastructure and real estate sectors have taken the lead in attracting PE investments from marquee global ...