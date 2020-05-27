Despite the recent plunge, India's farm export story may not be so gloomy

Like most other sectors, Indian agriculture exports are passing through a difficult phase due to the Covid-19 lockdown, with shipments of most major farm produce declining sharply in April both, in dollar and rupee terms. The decline, which came in the backdrop of an equally unimpressive performance in March, has raised fears of overall slump in farm exports in 2020-21—something that can have a direct bearing on the well-being of a large number of farmers.

However, amid the gloom, some sectoral experts feel there is hope at least in some commodities. Their argument is ...