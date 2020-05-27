JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Over a third of Indian women don't own gold but want to buy it: WGC survey
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

Despite the recent plunge, India's farm export story may not be so gloomy

Experts say with several countries averse to Chinese products, India's farm exports have an opportunity to capture such markets; buffalo meat, rice are among the products with promise

Topics
Coronavirus | Farm economy | Agriculture exports

Sanjeeb Mukherjee  |  New Delhi 

Like most other sectors, Indian agriculture exports are passing through a difficult phase due to the Covid-19 lockdown, with shipments of most major farm produce declining sharply in April both, in dollar and rupee terms. The decline, which came in the backdrop of an equally unimpressive performance in March, has raised fears of overall slump in farm exports in 2020-21—something that can have a direct bearing on the well-being of a large number of farmers.

However, amid the gloom, some sectoral experts feel there is hope at least in some commodities. Their argument is ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Wed, May 27 2020. 16:36 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU