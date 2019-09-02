Realty developers hopeful about festive season after slew of govt reforms

Real-estate developers are expecting a slow but steady increase in sales this festive season on the back of a slew of reforms the finance ministry has taken over the past few days. Developers say reforms — including increased liquidity, creation of stress asset funds — will help in reviving buyers’ sentiments.

According to industry experts, residential sales might rise between 5 per cent and 7 per cent this festive season, mainly between October and December, over last year’s. While real estate developers, especially in the north, are not expecting a Christmas ...