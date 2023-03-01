'Developing, developed nations must have different goals on sustainability'

Developed and developing countries must have different goals and timelines while being sensitive to each other's needs, potential goals and roadmap towards sustainability, commerce and industry minister said on Wednesday.

Addressing the Confederation of Indian Industry’s (CII) session of India Europe Business and Sustainability Conclave, Goyal urged world leaders to recognize that everyone must contribute their fair share in improving efficiency, in achieving green goals by transitioning and helping other nations transition to green to make the world a better place to live in.

India's partnership with the UK and the EU is significant in the global effort to make the planet safer and greener, the minister said.

He reiterated India's commitment to ensuring that sustainability and inclusive defined India's story. The minister urged all business leaders to focus on sustainability and ensure that all actions respect nature.

The minister also said that to a large extent the climate crisis was created by high levels of consumption and waste generation and only a collective effort would help combat the climate crisis and achieve sustainable growth.

The government will only be able to play the role of an enabler and that it would be business and people at large who would have to adopt practices that lead to sustainable development. “If we accept this as a global responsibility, a shared commitment for a better world, we can do wonders. We need speed and we need to scale up our efforts for a sustainable world,” the minister added.