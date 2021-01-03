DGCA turns paperless, will offer all licences online by February-end

-
ALSO READ
Domestic air traffic reaches new high on Friday over Diwali rush
AAI cracks whip on SpiceJet, puts airline on 'cash and carry' mode
UN's ICAO to conduct another audit of India's air safety readiness
DGCA blocks SpiceJet's promo offer, says it breaches govt pricing order
Domestic air traffic rises 6% in July as aviation sector tries to take off
-
Directorate General of Civil Aviation ( DGCA) will offer all its licensing and approval services online and launch a mobile app for pilots by February end.
The DGCA provides over 200 different types of services which includes issue, validation and renewal of licences, approvals to training schools, maintenance and repair units among others. It certifies and approves airports and issues permits for flight operations. Permissions for carriage of dangerous goods like arms or explosives too are given by the regulator.
While till now all these services involved paperwork and visits to DGCA offices, the civil aviation regulator began digitisation exercise in December 2019. The project called e-governance for civil aviation was proposed in the National Civil Aviation Policy of 2017.
Last summer the regulator roped in Tata Consultancy Services to design and execute the project while consultancy firm PwC was appointed to audit the work. The total project cost is over Rs 170 crore which includes expenses towards operations and maintenance.
ALSO READ: Zydus gets DCGI nod for conducting phase-3 clinical trials of ZyCoV-D
"Digitisation is being carried out in phases. While there has been a slight delay due to Covid-19 we are on track to complete the exercise and provide all services online by February end. This will make it easier for users to apply and track their files," said Director General of Civil Aviation Arun Kumar.
So far around 100 types of services such as issue or renewal of pilots licences, permission of carriage for dangerous goods, registration of aircraft etc is available online while those related to aircraft engineers, flight training schools, maintenance repair units will be available online by February end. Digitisation and scanning of all files at the DGCA offices will be over by January end.
"So far over 18,600 pilots in the country, which is nearly 95 per cent of total, have registered with us. We have already changed the licences from booklet to card format. We are also launching a mobile app for pilots for licence application and renewal. The app is under final phase of testing before its release on the Android platform," Kumar said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU