DGGI to ask ICAI to take action against 3 arrested chartered accountants

The Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) is likely to ask the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) to take necessary action against three chartered accountants (CAs) over alleged misconduct, sources said.



These CAs were arrested in the GST fake invoice frauds during the nationwide drive in the last few days.



Sources at DGGI and CGST Commissionerates said that five more fraudsters were arrested in the clampdown against those involved in fake invoices. So far 41 arrests have been made.