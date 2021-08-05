DGH reduces compliance burden on exploration activities in oil & gas blocks

The Directorate General of Hydrocarbons (DGH) has further lowered the burden on exploration and production activities in some oil and gas blocks. This relaxation has been extended to blocks awarded under the New Exploration Licensing Policy (NELP) and pre-NELP regime. The NELP and pre-NELP blocks were awarded between 1980 and 2012.

According to the DGH, the relaxation is with respect to approvals and submissions of documents under the Production Sharing Contracts (PSCs) of NELP and pre-NELP blocks. Under the fresh rules, applicable from August 15, nine processes and documents shall be accepted online on a self-certification basis and no further approvals will be required.

These include crucial processes such as well location review, change or deepening, and notice for entering the next phase or relinquishment. The bank guarantee and legal opinion along with renewal and revised bank guarantee documents will also be accepted on self-certification.

Approvals for three processes that would need to be submitted within 30 days after self-certification are work programme and budget, appraisal programme or its revision, and field development plan or its revision.

Prior government approvals will be required for six processes. These include an extension of the exploration phase, liquidated damages on account of the cost of the unfinished work programme, and assignment/transfer of participation interest. The extension of the production-sharing contract and site-restoration/abandonment plan will also require prior approvals from the managing committee, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, or the DGH.