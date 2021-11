Did falling real rural wages lead to a spike in suicides in 2020?

The recent 'Accidental Deaths and Suicides in India' report for 2020 has pegged the number of farmer suicides at 5,579, almost 6.69 per cent lower than 2019, but the number of farm labourers committing suicide has grown by almost 18 per cent to 5,098 in 2020 from 4,324 in 2019.

In fact, a look at past data ever since this classification between farmers and farm labourers was made in the ADSI report of 2015, shows that while suicides by farmers--those who cultivate either in their own land or leased land--has declined, the numbers for farm labourers killing themselves has ...