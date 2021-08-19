Diesel price cut by 20 paisa for second consecutive day, petrol unchanged

The price of was lowered by 20 paisa a litre for the second consecutive day on Thursday. After the price revision, sold at Rs 89.47 a litre in the national capital, 40 paisa lower than the record high of Rs 89.87 a litre.

price has remained unchanged at Rs 101.84 a litre, the highest price it has ever been sold in the city, since July 19, 2021.

These high prices are on the back of central and state taxes, as well as firmed up international crude oil and petroleum product prices.

Brent, the most popular benchmark for crude oil, traded at $66.50 a barrel, down for the fifth straight day as fears about the delta variant of Covid-19 gained ground and lowered demand estimates.