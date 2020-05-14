Delhi to 'work hard', resume economic activities Monday, says Kejriwal

Chief Minister on Thursday said that different economic activities will be allowed in the city from Monday based on decisions taken by the Centre on relaxation.

Addressing an online media briefing, he said that most people suggested that schools, colleges, spa, swimming pools, and malls should not be opened post May 17, and there should be just limited operation of metro services.

"We have to work hard to open up the economy," he said, adding that people suggested strict action against those not wearing mask, and violating social-distancing norms.

The chief minister said that the government received good suggestions from people on relaxations post May 17. "We also got suggestions from market associations and most of them advocated the opening of markets on the odd-even basis," he said.



Meanwhile, asserting that central government employees may have to work with staggered attendance and variable working hours, the Personnel Ministry has come out with a draft framework for 'work for home' for the staff post- The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) may provide an option for work from home to the eligible officers/staff for 15 days in a year as a matter of policy, it said.



Kejriwal will meet at 4pm Lieuternant Governor Anil Baijal to discuss the lockdown.



There are 48.34 lakh central government employees. In a communique to all central government departments, the Personnel Ministry said the COVID-19 pandemic has necessitated many ministries to operate from home to maintain social distancing.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Tuesday announced an extension to the nationwide lockdown post May 17 during his televised address to the nation.